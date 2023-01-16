How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on January 16

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

We’re now less than two weeks until the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio and the red brand continues the march towards the big show in the Alamodome tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, January 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

After a month-long suspension through the holidays, Bobby Lashley made his return to Raw last week and laid waste to Seth Rollins and United States Champion Austin Theory. The “All Mighty” then got on the mic and declared that he’ll take out every other superstar at the Royal Rumble a few weeks. Backstage, Lashley’s former Hurt Business associate MVP revealed that he helped get the suspension lifted and extended an invitation to the star to reboot the broken up faction. We’re expected to hear from Lashley again tonight.

Last Monday, Alexa Bliss spoke about he vicious attack she laid on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair the week prior and despite the presence of Uncle howdy, claimed that she was in control. Suddenly, Uncle Howdy appeared in person and questioned if Bliss was actually in control of her own actions. We should see some more developments of this story tonight.

The Judgement Day are the new No. 1 contender’s for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The group earned the opportunity by surviving a gauntlet last week, defeating the O.C., Shelton Benjamin/Cedric Alexander, the Alpha Academy, and the Street Profits in the process. With a showdown against the Usos looming, we’ll see what the group has to say tonight.