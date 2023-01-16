 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for the American Express 2023

The field is set for the 2023 American Express, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Jon Rahm hoists the trophy on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA TOUR heads to the Coachella Valley for its next stop in 2023. Several of the top 20 players in the world will take on multiple courses at The American Express in LaQuinta, California from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22. Players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau will battle for the $1.44 million prize for first place.

Three courses will be in use for The American Express. The PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,187 yards, par 72; La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72; and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,147 yards, par 72. The final round will be played at the PGA West Stadium Course, with only the top 65 and ties teeing on Sunday after an unusual Saturday afternoon cut.

Hudson Swafford captured The American Express in 2022, his second win in the event over the past five years after a final-round 8-under 64. Swafford, also won the event in 2017. There will be a new winner this year as Swafford has taken his talents to the LIV Tour. Rahm is the betting favorite at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1100) and Finau (+1200) are in the top tier of betting favorites for the weekend.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 American Express which tees of Thursday morning.

American Express 2023

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +650 +165 −110
Patrick Cantlay +1100 +260 +140
Scottie Scheffler +1100 +260 +140
Tony Finau +1200 +300 +165
Xander Schauffele +2000 +450 +225
Will Zalatoris +2000 +450 +225
Sungjae Im +2200 +450 +240
Cameron Young +2500 +550 +275
Tom Kim +2500 +550 +280
Brian Harman +3000 +600 +300
Sam Burns +3000 +650 +320
Taylor Montgomery +3500 +700 +350
Tom Hoge +3500 +750 +360
Si Woo Kim +3500 +750 +360
Aaron Wise +4000 +800 +360
Cam Davis +5000 +1000 +450
Andrew Putnam +5500 +1000 +450
Adam Hadwin +5500 +1000 +450
Jason Day +6000 +1100 +500
Sahith Theegala +6000 +1100 +500
K.H. Lee +6500 +1200 +550
Wyndham Clark +7000 +1400 +600
Taylor Pendrith +8000 +1400 +650
Denny McCarthy +8000 +1400 +600
Davis Riley +8000 +1600 +700
Rickie Fowler +8000 +1600 +700
J.T. Poston +9000 +1600 +700
Will Gordon +9000 +1600 +750
Joel Dahmen +9000 +1600 +700
Thomas Detry +9000 +1600 +750
Justin Rose +10000 +1800 +800
Harris English +10000 +1800 +850
Keith Mitchell +10000 +1800 +800
David Lipsky +10000 +1800 +800
Chris Kirk +11000 +2000 +800
Patrick Rodgers +11000 +2200 +900
Emiliano Grillo +11000 +2000 +850
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000 +2000 +850
Byeong Hun An +13000 +2200 +900
Brendon Todd +13000 +2200 +900
Justin Suh +13000 +2200 +900
Dean Burmester +13000 +2500 +1000
Sebastian Munoz +13000 +2200 +900
Jhonattan Vegas +15000 +2500 +1000
Callum Tarren +15000 +2500 +1100
Luke List +15000 +2800 +1100
Alex Smalley +15000 +2800 +1100
Lee Hodges +15000 +2800 +1100
Stephan Jaeger +15000 +2500 +1000
S.H. Kim +18000 +3000 +1200
Brendan Steele +18000 +3000 +1200
Ben Griffin +18000 +3000 +1100
Aaron Rai +18000 +3000 +1200
Nate Lashley +20000 +3500 +1200
Michael Thompson +20000 +3500 +1400
Matthew NeSmith +20000 +3500 +1400
Martin Laird +20000 +3500 +1200
Nick Taylor +20000 +3500 +1200
Ben Taylor +20000 +3500 +1200
Kevin Yu +20000 +3500 +1400
Davis Thompson +20000 +3500 +1400
Greyson Sigg +25000 +3500 +1400
Carl Yuan +25000 +4000 +1600
Justin Lower +25000 +4000 +1600
Robby Shelton +25000 +3500 +1400
Beau Hossler +25000 +4000 +1400
Austin Eckroat +25000 +4000 +1600
Adam Long +25000 +3500 +1400
Taylor Moore +25000 +3500 +1400
Stewart Cink +25000 +4000 +1600
Danny Willett +25000 +4000 +1600
Russell Knox +25000 +4000 +1400
Patton Kizzire +30000 +4500 +1600
Charley Hoffman +30000 +5000 +1800
Harry Hall +30000 +4500 +1600
MJ Daffue +30000 +5000 +1800
Mark Hubbard +30000 +4500 +1600
Brandon Wu +30000 +5000 +1800
Zecheng Dou +30000 +5000 +1800
Troy Merritt +30000 +4500 +1800
Lucas Glover +30000 +5000 +1800
Adam Schenk +30000 +5000 +1800
Aaron Baddeley +30000 +4500 +1600
James Hahn +30000 +5000 +1800
Scott Piercy +30000 +5000 +1800
Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +1800
Ryan Armour +30000 +5000 +1800
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5500 +2000
Peter Malnati +35000 +5500 +2000
Erik Van Rooyen +35000 +6000 +2200
Michael Kim +35000 +5500 +2000
Doug Ghim +35000 +5500 +2000
John Huh +35000 +5500 +2000
Ben Martin +35000 +6000 +2000
Andrew Landry +35000 +6000 +2000
Dylan Frittelli +35000 +6000 +2200
Satoshi Kodaira +35000 +5500 +2000
Sam Stevens +35000 +5500 +2000
Danny Lee +35000 +5500 +2000
David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +2200
Paul Haley II +40000 +7500 +2500
Chez Reavie +40000 +6500 +2200
Chesson Hadley +40000 +7000 +2500
Erik Barnes +40000 +6000 +2200
Zac Blair +40000 +7000 +2500
Tyson Alexander +40000 +6500 +2200
Andrew Novak +40000 +6000 +2200
Garrick Higgo +40000 +6500 +2500
Taiga Semikawa +40000 +7000 +2500
Rory Sabbatini +40000 +7500 +2500
Augusto Nunez +40000 +7000 +2500
Matthias Schwab +50000 +8000 +3000
Michael Gligic +50000 +8000 +3000
Brice Garnett +50000 +8000 +2800
Brian Stuard +50000 +8000 +2800
Eric Cole +50000 +8000 +2800
Zach Johnson +50000 +8000 +2500
Bill Haas +50000 +8000 +3000
Vincent Norrman +50000 +8000 +2500
Austin Cook +50000 +8000 +2800
Matti Schmid +50000 +8000 +2800
Nico Echavarria +60000 +9000 +3500
Harrison Endycott +60000 +10000 +3500
Tyler Duncan +60000 +10000 +3500
Kevin Tway +60000 +10000 +3500
Kevin Roy +60000 +9000 +3500
Kevin Chappell +60000 +9000 +3500
Harry Higgs +60000 +10000 +3500
Ryan Moore +60000 +9000 +3000
Robert Streb +60000 +10000 +3500
Philip Knowles +80000 +11000 +3500
Caleb Surratt +80000 +13000 +4500
Brian Gay +80000 +13000 +4500
Brent Grant +80000 +11000 +4000
Kyle Westmoreland +80000 +13000 +4500
Brandon Matthews +80000 +13000 +4000
Trevor Cone +80000 +13000 +4500
Kramer Hickok +80000 +11000 +3500
Sung Kang +80000 +11000 +3500
Jason Dufner +100000 +18000 +5500
Nick Watney +100000 +15000 +5000
Gunner Wiebe +100000 +15000 +5000
Wesley Bryan +100000 +20000 +6500
Anders Albertson +100000 +15000 +5000
Max McGreevy +100000 +18000 +6000
Tano Goya +100000 +18000 +5500
Scott Harrington +100000 +18000 +5500
Jimmy Walker +100000 +15000 +4500
Carson Young +150000 +25000 +6500
Ryan Brehm +150000 +20000 +6500
Richy Werenski +150000 +30000 +8000
Michael Block +200000 +30000 +8000
Trevor Werbylo +200000 +30000 +8000
John Pak +200000 +30000 +8000

