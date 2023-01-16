Opening odds for the American Express 2023

The PGA TOUR heads to the Coachella Valley for its next stop in 2023. Several of the top 20 players in the world will take on multiple courses at The American Express in LaQuinta, California from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22. Players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau will battle for the $1.44 million prize for first place.
Three courses will be in use for The American Express. The PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,187 yards, par 72; La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72; and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,147 yards, par 72. The final round will be played at the PGA West Stadium Course, with only the top 65 and ties teeing on Sunday after an unusual Saturday afternoon cut.
Hudson Swafford captured The American Express in 2022, his second win in the event over the past five years after a final-round 8-under 64. Swafford, also won the event in 2017. There will be a new winner this year as Swafford has taken his talents to the LIV Tour. Rahm is the betting favorite at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1100) and Finau (+1200) are in the top tier of betting favorites for the weekend.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 American Express which tees of Thursday morning.
American Express 2023
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+650
|+165
|−110
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1100
|+260
|+140
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1100
|+260
|+140
|Tony Finau
|+1200
|+300
|+165
|Xander Schauffele
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Will Zalatoris
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Sungjae Im
|+2200
|+450
|+240
|Cameron Young
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Tom Kim
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Brian Harman
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|Sam Burns
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Taylor Montgomery
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Tom Hoge
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Si Woo Kim
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Aaron Wise
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Cam Davis
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Andrew Putnam
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Adam Hadwin
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Jason Day
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Sahith Theegala
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|K.H. Lee
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Wyndham Clark
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Taylor Pendrith
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Denny McCarthy
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Davis Riley
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Rickie Fowler
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|J.T. Poston
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Will Gordon
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Joel Dahmen
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Thomas Detry
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Justin Rose
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Harris English
|+10000
|+1800
|+850
|Keith Mitchell
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|David Lipsky
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Chris Kirk
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Patrick Rodgers
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Emiliano Grillo
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Byeong Hun An
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Brendon Todd
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Justin Suh
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Dean Burmester
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Callum Tarren
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Luke List
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Alex Smalley
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Lee Hodges
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Stephan Jaeger
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|S.H. Kim
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Brendan Steele
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ben Griffin
|+18000
|+3000
|+1100
|Aaron Rai
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Nate Lashley
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Michael Thompson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Martin Laird
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Nick Taylor
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ben Taylor
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Kevin Yu
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Davis Thompson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Greyson Sigg
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Carl Yuan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Robby Shelton
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Austin Eckroat
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Adam Long
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Taylor Moore
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Stewart Cink
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Danny Willett
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Russell Knox
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Patton Kizzire
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Charley Hoffman
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Harry Hall
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|MJ Daffue
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Mark Hubbard
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Brandon Wu
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Zecheng Dou
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Troy Merritt
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Lucas Glover
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Aaron Baddeley
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|James Hahn
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Scott Piercy
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Ryan Armour
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Michael Kim
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Doug Ghim
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|John Huh
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Ben Martin
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Andrew Landry
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Sam Stevens
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Danny Lee
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Paul Haley II
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Chez Reavie
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Chesson Hadley
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Erik Barnes
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Zac Blair
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Tyson Alexander
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Andrew Novak
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Garrick Higgo
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Taiga Semikawa
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Rory Sabbatini
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Augusto Nunez
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Matthias Schwab
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Brice Garnett
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Brian Stuard
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Eric Cole
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Zach Johnson
|+50000
|+8000
|+2500
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Vincent Norrman
|+50000
|+8000
|+2500
|Austin Cook
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Matti Schmid
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Nico Echavarria
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Harrison Endycott
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Tyler Duncan
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kevin Tway
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kevin Roy
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kevin Chappell
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Harry Higgs
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Ryan Moore
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|Robert Streb
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Philip Knowles
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Caleb Surratt
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Brian Gay
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Brent Grant
|+80000
|+11000
|+4000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Brandon Matthews
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Trevor Cone
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Kramer Hickok
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Sung Kang
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Jason Dufner
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Nick Watney
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Gunner Wiebe
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Wesley Bryan
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Anders Albertson
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Max McGreevy
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Tano Goya
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Scott Harrington
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Jimmy Walker
|+100000
|+15000
|+4500
|Carson Young
|+150000
|+25000
|+6500
|Ryan Brehm
|+150000
|+20000
|+6500
|Richy Werenski
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Michael Block
|+200000
|+30000
|+8000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+200000
|+30000
|+8000
|John Pak
|+200000
|+30000
|+8000