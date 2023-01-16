Opening odds for the American Express 2023

The PGA TOUR heads to the Coachella Valley for its next stop in 2023. Several of the top 20 players in the world will take on multiple courses at The American Express in LaQuinta, California from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22. Players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau will battle for the $1.44 million prize for first place.

Three courses will be in use for The American Express. The PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,187 yards, par 72; La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72; and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,147 yards, par 72. The final round will be played at the PGA West Stadium Course, with only the top 65 and ties teeing on Sunday after an unusual Saturday afternoon cut.

Hudson Swafford captured The American Express in 2022, his second win in the event over the past five years after a final-round 8-under 64. Swafford, also won the event in 2017. There will be a new winner this year as Swafford has taken his talents to the LIV Tour. Rahm is the betting favorite at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler (+1100), Patrick Cantlay (+1100) and Finau (+1200) are in the top tier of betting favorites for the weekend.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 American Express which tees of Thursday morning.