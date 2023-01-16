The Eagles will host the Giants in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and more.

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Giants in the NFC Divisional round

The 2023 NFL Divisional round will feature a division rivalry on the NFC side of things as the New York Giants will hit the road to Lincoln Financial Field to battle the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will take place on Saturday, January 21 at either 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox.

How the Eagles, Giants made it to the Divisional round weekend

New York was able to go on the road as the six-seed in the Wild Card round and successfully knock off the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings in a thrilling 31-24 victory. Daniel Jones was able to step up with two passing touchdowns while Saquon Barkley provided two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Philadelphia is coming off a bye after locking down the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles posted a 14-3 record throughout the regular season in a year where Jalen Hurts emerged as a candidate to win MVP. The team is hoping three times a charm on Saturday as they swept the Giants during the regular season.

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants

Date: Saturday, January 21

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports app

Opening odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Opening point spread: Eagles -8.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -325, Giants +270

Injury report

TBD