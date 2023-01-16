The Jags will host the Chiefs in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and more.

Everything you need to know for Jags vs. Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round

Share All sharing options for: Everything you need to know for Jags vs. Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round

The Divisional round will see the Jacksonville Jaguars hitting the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jags are coming off the third-largest playoff comeback in history, while the Chiefs just had a bye week as the No. 1 seed for the AFC. The game will open the Divisional Round weekend, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

How the Jaguars, Chiefs made it to the Divisional round weekend

Jacksonville finished the regular season with a 9-8 record atop the AFC South to earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC. They took a five-game win streak into their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, and the Jags found themselves down 27-0. They scored a touchdown before halftime, which helped to spark a comeback as they secured the improbable 31-30 victory.

Kansas City was predicted to take a step back in the preseason and ended up having one of the best offenses in the entire league. They finished the season with a 14-3 record and won the AFC West division title for the seventh year in a row. The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, which granted them the bye week in the Wild Card round.

How to watch Jaguars-Chiefs

Date: Saturday, January 21

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live stream, Peacock

Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Jaguars +320, Chiefs -390[

Injury report

TBD