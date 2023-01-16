The AFC Divisional round matchups are set and the Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to meet the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. This playoff showdown will come just 20 days after their regular season matchup was cancelled due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on the field.
How the Bengals, Bills made it to the Divisional round weekend
Cincinnati survived its AFC Wild Card showdown on Sunday, holding off its AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in a 24-17 victory. Defensive end Sam Hubbard ended up making the play of the game when housing a fumble 98-yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
Buffalo also survived its AFC Wild Card showdown, downing its AFC East rival Miami Dolphins in a 34-31 victory. The Bills found themselves down in the third quarter before two touchdowns put them back on top.
How to watch Bengals-Bills
Date: Sunday, January 22
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live stream, Paramount+
Opening odds for Bengals vs. Bills
Opening point spread: Bills -5
Opening point total: 50
Opening moneyline: Bills -180, Bengals +155
Injury report
TBD