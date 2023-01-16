The 49ers will host the Cowboys in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and more.

Everything you need to know for Cowboys vs. 49ers in the NFC Divisional round

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here we’ll have everything you need to know about the game.

How the Cowboys, 49ers made it to Divisional Round

The Niners advanced to the second round for a third time in four seasons. Last year, the 49ers lost in the NFC Championship game to the Los Angeles Rams. This time around, the Niners got past the rival Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in the Wild Card round to get to the date with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys beat up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Wild Card matchup on Monday night 31-14. Dallas entered as the No. 5 seed after failing to overtake the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East. Three teams from the division remain of the final four in the NFC.

How to watch Cowboys-49ers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Levi’s Stadium

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports app

Opening odds for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: SF -190, DAL +160

Injury report

