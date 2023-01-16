Picks, predictions for Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky on Monday, January 16

The college basketball slate for Monday, January 16 will see the No. 24 Florida Atlantic Owls going on the road to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Conference-USA matchup. Tip-off from E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky is set for 7 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPNU and ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky odds

Spread: FAU -5

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: FAU -200, WKU +170

Florida Atlantic (16-1, 6-0 C-USA) heads into this game, ranked as the No. 24 team in the country. The Owls lost their second game of the overall season but have rebounded to the tune of 15 straight wins. They survived in overtime against Florida International and North Texas last week, picking up four-point wins in both. They have been led by consistent play from guards Alijah Martin and Johnell Davis, who are averaging 12.8 and 12.1 points per game, respectively.

Western Kentucky (11-6, 3-3 C-USA) carried a five-game losing streak into the new year but has since won its last three games. Last week, the Hilltoppers picked up big wins against UAB and Florida International. They have had good performances from guard Dayvion McKnight who leads the team with 17.4 points and 4.2 assists per game. Center Jamarion Sharp has been dominating on defense, bringing in an average of 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.

The Pick: Florida Atlantic -5

This is the first of two matchups between these teams. While I think that Western Kentucky has the edge when it comes to the paint, the guard play for the Owls has been tremendous. Add in the momentum that they are bringing into this game, and are set up well for this road contest. They will have to slow down McKnight for Western Kentucky, but if they are able to do so they should cover and take the win.