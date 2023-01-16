Picks, predictions for Syracuse vs. Miami on Monday, January 16

The college basketball slate for Monday, January 16 will see the Syracuse Orange go on the road to face the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes in an ACC matchup. Tip-off from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Syracuse vs. Miami odds

Spread: Miami -7

Over/Under: 150

Moneyline: Miami -300, Syracuse +250

Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has won back-to-back games and four of their last five. They are coming off a 78-73 win against Notre Dame. The Orange benefitted from a surge of late defense, as they held the Fighting Irish scoreless for two minutes and 50 seconds in the final three minutes of the game. They combined that with clutch free throws from Judah Mintz to secure the 78-73 win.

Miami (12-6, 5-2 ACC) went 1-1 last week with an easy win against Boston College at home but then an overtime loss to NC State on the road. The Hurricanes needed a three-pointer from Jordan Miller with 27 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Miami couldn’t take advantage of the big shot and ended up giving up the lead with 30 seconds in overtime, and they couldn’t come back.

The Pick: Miami -7

The Hurricanes are coming off a bad loss but should benefit from being back at home. They haven’t lost back-to-back games this season, which speaks to their ability to adjust quickly. Syracuse has been playing well, but I don’t know that they are going to have the scoring or the defense to keep up with Miami. The Canes should cover at home before a five-day break until their next game.