Picks, predictions for UAB vs. Middle Tennessee on Monday, January 16

The UAB Blazers head on the road to face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a Conference USA battle Monday night. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee odds

Spread: UAB -2.5

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: UAB -145, MTSU +125

UAB (13-5, 4-3 C-USA) will look to extend their winning ways after snapping a three-game losing streak with an 81-74 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. With the victory, the Blazers moved above .500 in conference play and currently sit third in the C-USA standings. UAB has one of the highest-scoring offenses this season, averaging 84.4 PPG which is fourth in the nation. Their efficiency in attacking the glass (41.3 RPG) has given them ample second-chance scoring opportunities and has helped counter an average scoring defense, as they surrender 72.3 PPG to their opponents. Jordan Walker leads the team in scoring with 23.8 PPG alongside 4.3 APG, but his status for this one is questionable.

Middle Tennessee (10-7, 3-3 C-USA) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 71-68 win over Rice in their last contest, moving them to .500 in conference play. The Blue Raiders are just a game behind the Blazers in the C-USA standings, sitting in fourth place. Their scoring offense has left much to be desired, as they rank 222nd in the nation with an average of 70.0 PPG. The Blue Raiders' defense has been slightly above average, at best, giving up 65.8 PPG to their opponents. In a matchup that’ll be decided on the more efficient scoring offense, Middle Tennessee cannot afford to leave points on the board, as they are averaging just 66.2 percent from the free throw line.

The Pick: UAB -2.5

Middle Tennessee owns a 17-9 all-time series advantage over UAB but is just 2-3 against the spread when at home this season, and 2-4 against the spread in conference play. The Blue Raiders largely depend on a strong defensive performance, but they should have trouble against the Blazers’ high-octane offense which ranks fourth in the country. Middle Tennessee’s tendency to struggle at the charity stripe should mean they leave easy points on the board as well, which gives the Blazers the advantage to cover and get the win in this one, even on the road.