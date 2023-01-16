When was the last time 49ers played Cowboys in the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in dominating fashion on the road with a 31-14 win on Monday night. Dallas advances to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Cowboys advance to face the No. 2 seeded San Francisco 49ers in the next round on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here we’ll take a look at the last time these two teams faced each other in the playoffs.

49ers-Cowboys playoff history

The Niners played the Cowboys not too long ago. Actually, it was last season. The Niners shut down the Cowboys on the road with a 23-17 upset win. San Francisco had five sacks in the victory that was led by Jimmy Garoppolo. This is a much different looking 49ers squad from last season. The Cowboys also look a lot better than last year based on the Wild Card win over the Bucs. Prior to last season, the last playoff meeting was back in 1994 between two Hall of Fame QBs you may have heard of. Oh yeah, plus Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders.

This time around it’s a less of a star-studded matchup. The Niners did get dominant performances from Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel in the first round against the Seahawks. The Cowboys got going with Dak Prescott and Dalton Schultz vs. Tampa Bay. We’ll see how the line looks initially for the game. The 49ers should be favored at home.