2023 NFL Draft order: Wild Card round settling six more picks in the first round

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 and the final draft order is taking shape. With more teams being eliminated from the postseason, the first-round is inching closer to being finalized.

The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings were all eliminated after losing their respective Wild Card round matchups over the weekend and now know where they will land in the first round this April. The Seahawks have the benefit of owning two first-round picks as a result of the Russell Wilson trade and will be sitting pretty this spring. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins were also eliminated but will have nothing to show for it drive wise. The NFL stripped the organization of its first-round pick this year as punishment for impermissible contact with Tom Brady and Sean Payton last offseason.

Here’s the draft order for the top 24 teams in the 2022 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Teams in italics are still alive in the playoffs and thus their first round position is not settled.