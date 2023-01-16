 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft order: Wild Card round settling six more picks in the first round

The Bears hold the No. 1 pick and we can now add the Seahawks, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings, and Ravens. The Bucs and Cowboys will wrap things up on Monday.

By David Fucillo
NFL: NFL Draft Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 and the final draft order is taking shape. With more teams being eliminated from the postseason, the first-round is inching closer to being finalized.

The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings were all eliminated after losing their respective Wild Card round matchups over the weekend and now know where they will land in the first round this April. The Seahawks have the benefit of owning two first-round picks as a result of the Russell Wilson trade and will be sitting pretty this spring. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins were also eliminated but will have nothing to show for it drive wise. The NFL stripped the organization of its first-round pick this year as punishment for impermissible contact with Tom Brady and Sean Payton last offseason.

Here’s the draft order for the top 24 teams in the 2022 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Teams in italics are still alive in the playoffs and thus their first round position is not settled.

  1. Chicago Bears, 3-14, .571
  2. Houston Texans, 3-13-1, .481
  3. Arizona Cardinals, 4-13, .529
  4. Indianapolis Colts, 4-12-1, .512
  5. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 5-12, .481
  6. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 5-12, .517
  7. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-11, .474
  8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10, .467
  9. Carolina Panthers, 7-10, .474
  10. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 7-10, .507
  11. Tennessee Titans, 7-10, .509
  12. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 7-10, .524
  13. New York Jets, 7-10, .538
  14. New England Patriots, 8-9, .502
  15. Green Bay Packers, 8-9, .524
  16. Washington Commanders, 8-8-1, .536
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-8, .519
  18. Detroit Lions, 9-8, .535
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-9, .503
  20. Seattle Seahawks, 9-8, .462
  21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 9-8 .537
  22. Los Angeles Chargers, 10-8, .443
  23. Baltimore Ravens, 10-7, .509
  24. Minnesota Vikings, 13-4, .474
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-8, .467
  26. New York Giants, 9-7-1, .526
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5, .507
  28. Cincinnati Bengals, 12-4, .524
  29. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 13-4, .417
  30. Buffalo Bills, 13-3, .503
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, .453
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 14-3, .474

More From DraftKings Nation