Pick on the total for Syracuse-Miami on January 16

The ACC enters Monday with a logjam of five teams in second place in the conference at 5-2 trying to track down Clemson and two of those teams, the Syracuse Orange and Miami Hurricanes, hook up Florida to provide some separation in the standings.

Syracuse Orange vs. Miami Hurricanes (-7.5, 150)

The Orange enter Monday having shot 39-of-81 from 3-point range the past five games after beginning the season making 32.8% of their 3-pointers the first 13 games of the season.

In this five game span, Syracuse has yet to allow an opponent to exceed 73 points and have surrendered more than 73 points in just two games that have ended in regulation this season despite ranking just 126th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis.

With Syracuse shooting just 33.3% from 3-point range in road and neutral court games this season and scoring 20.8 points per 100 possessions fewer when away from home, the Orange offense should see regression Monday against a Miami team that is allowing teams to shoot just 32% from 3-point range this season.

Both teams play at a relatively moderate tempo with Miami 168th among the 363 Division I teams in total possessions per game while Syracuse ranks 142nd in possessions per game.

Neither team will get a lot of opportunities to score with the clock stopped on Monday either with Syracuse 19th in the country in fewest free throw attempts allowed per attempted field goal while Miami ranks 48th in this category.

With Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards fourth in the country in blocks per game with 2.9 per game to go with 11 rebounds per game and Miami coming off an exhausting overtime game just over 48 hours earlier against NC State, points will be harder to come by than expected on Monday,

The Play: Syracuse vs. Miami Under 150

