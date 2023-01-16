Full Super Bowl 57 odds as Wild Card Round finishes

Wild Card weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs is set to wrap up, with one more game left Monday. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off for the final spot in the Divisional round, with the winner taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The Divisional round will also be our chance to get a look at the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in these playoffs.

The Chiefs lead the field when it comes to title odds, with the Buffalo Bills coming in second despite needing some good fortune to squeak past the Miami Dolphins with a backup quarterback. The 49ers remain a solid threat and the oddsmakers have bought into the Brock Purdy narrative. Despite starting a third-string quarterback, San Francisco is third in Super Bowl 57 odds.

The Eagles are sitting at +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook despite having homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, something even the Chiefs might not have despite being the AFC’s top seed. With Jalen Hurts set to be back after a week of rest, Philadelphia could be an intriguing longshot option for bettors attempting to fade Kansas City, Buffalo and San Francisco. The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens but they are another longshot team worth backing. The Bengals made the Super Bowl last year and are currently +650 to get back to the big game this year.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds as the Wild Card Round comes to a close, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.