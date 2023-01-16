 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full Super Bowl 57 odds as Wild Card Round finishes

The NFL Playoffs are moving through the Wild Card Round. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

Wild Card weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs is set to wrap up, with one more game left Monday. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off for the final spot in the Divisional round, with the winner taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The Divisional round will also be our chance to get a look at the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in these playoffs.

The Chiefs lead the field when it comes to title odds, with the Buffalo Bills coming in second despite needing some good fortune to squeak past the Miami Dolphins with a backup quarterback. The 49ers remain a solid threat and the oddsmakers have bought into the Brock Purdy narrative. Despite starting a third-string quarterback, San Francisco is third in Super Bowl 57 odds.

The Eagles are sitting at +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook despite having homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, something even the Chiefs might not have despite being the AFC’s top seed. With Jalen Hurts set to be back after a week of rest, Philadelphia could be an intriguing longshot option for bettors attempting to fade Kansas City, Buffalo and San Francisco. The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens but they are another longshot team worth backing. The Bengals made the Super Bowl last year and are currently +650 to get back to the big game this year.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds as the Wild Card Round comes to a close, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Divisional Round

Team Week 1 WC Round Divisional Round
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +330 +320
Buffalo Bills +550 +400 +380
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +600 +450
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +600 +550
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +800 +650
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1100 +1300
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +4000 +2200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +2500 +2800
New York Giants +13000 +5000 +2800
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +2000 OTB
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +3000 OTB
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +3500 OTB
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +5000 OTB
Miami Dolphins +4000 +6000 OTB
Green Bay Packers +1000 OTB OTB
Detroit Lions +15000 OTB OTB
New England Patriots +5000 OTB OTB
Tennessee Titans +4000 OTB OTB
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 OTB OTB
Washington Commanders +7000 OTB OTB
Carolina Panthers +13000 OTB OTB
New York Jets +13000 OTB OTB
New Orleans Saints +4000 OTB OTB
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 OTB OTB
Cleveland Browns +5000 OTB OTB
Atlanta Falcons +20000 OTB OTB
Los Angeles Rams +1200 OTB OTB
Indianapolis Colts +2500 OTB OTB
Arizona Cardinals +4000 OTB OTB
Denver Broncos +1800 OTB OTB
Chicago Bears +15000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +25000 OTB OTB

