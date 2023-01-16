Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 16

We’ve got nine games on the NBA slate for MLK Day Monday, with two doubleheaders anchoring the day’s action. NBATV and TNT will be airing four games nationally from this schedule. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 16
Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful
Hayward remains doubtful, which pushes Jalen McDaniels into the starting lineup again and makes him a great DFS value add.
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Myles Turner (back) - questionable
If Turner doesn’t play, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson will see more minutes in the frontcourt.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Jrue Holiday (ankle) - probable
Bobby Portis (quad) - probable
Joe Ingles (injury management) - OUT
Ingles is out, but the big players for Milwaukee should be in.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Herb Jones (back) - questionable
If Jones is out, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall will be featuring heavily in New Orleans’ rotation.
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
Fred VanVleet (back) - questionable
Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes would get elevated in DFS lineups if VanVleet is ruled out.
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
Klay Thompson (injury management) - expected to sit
Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo gain some value with Thompson likely to be out.
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - questionable
Beal is questionable, which means he’s at least close to returning. If he sits, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija continue to be good filler plays in DFS contests.
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
Tyler Herro (Achilles) - available
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Herro is back, so Max Strus might not see as much playing time. Lowry remains out, making Gabe Vincent a good player to back in DFS formats.
Trae Young (shoulder) - probable
Clint Capela (calf) - questionable
If Capela plays, Onyeka Okongwu might not see as much run in the lineup. Young should be in.
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Lauri Markkanen (hip) - questionable
Markkanen is a huge offensive piece for Utah. If he sits, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton probably get more shots overall while Walker Kessler takes a majority of the frontcourt minutes.
Anthony Edwards (hip) - questionable
Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable
Edwards has played every time he has had this designation. If Gobert is ruled out, Naz Reid will be the filler play in DFS lineups.
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Chris Paul (hip) - OUT
Landry Shamet (hip) - questionable
Damion Lee and Mikal Bridges look to get more run with Paul out and Shamet questionable, but this offense likely flows more through Deandre Ayton Monday.
Ja Morant (hip) - questionable
Dillon Brooks (ankle) - available
If Morant doesn’t suit up, Tyus Jones likely gets the start for Memphis.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - TBD
We’ll see how the Rockets handle Porter Jr., but Jalen Green would be in line to get more shots as he returns from a one-game suspension.
LeBron James (ankle) - TBD
James likely gets a questionable tag, but it’s hard to see the King not suiting up on MLK Day. Consider him to be closer to probable even if the designation is questionable.