Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 16

We’ve got nine games on the NBA slate for MLK Day Monday, with two doubleheaders anchoring the day’s action. NBATV and TNT will be airing four games nationally from this schedule. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 16

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful

Hayward remains doubtful, which pushes Jalen McDaniels into the starting lineup again and makes him a great DFS value add.

Myles Turner (back) - questionable

If Turner doesn’t play, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson will see more minutes in the frontcourt.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Jrue Holiday (ankle) - probable

Bobby Portis (quad) - probable

Joe Ingles (injury management) - OUT

Ingles is out, but the big players for Milwaukee should be in.

Herb Jones (back) - questionable

If Jones is out, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall will be featuring heavily in New Orleans’ rotation.

Fred VanVleet (back) - questionable

Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes would get elevated in DFS lineups if VanVleet is ruled out.

Klay Thompson (injury management) - expected to sit

Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo gain some value with Thompson likely to be out.

Bradley Beal (hamstring) - questionable

Beal is questionable, which means he’s at least close to returning. If he sits, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija continue to be good filler plays in DFS contests.

Tyler Herro (Achilles) - available

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Herro is back, so Max Strus might not see as much playing time. Lowry remains out, making Gabe Vincent a good player to back in DFS formats.

Trae Young (shoulder) - probable

Clint Capela (calf) - questionable

If Capela plays, Onyeka Okongwu might not see as much run in the lineup. Young should be in.

Lauri Markkanen (hip) - questionable

Markkanen is a huge offensive piece for Utah. If he sits, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton probably get more shots overall while Walker Kessler takes a majority of the frontcourt minutes.

Anthony Edwards (hip) - questionable

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable

Edwards has played every time he has had this designation. If Gobert is ruled out, Naz Reid will be the filler play in DFS lineups.

Chris Paul (hip) - OUT

Landry Shamet (hip) - questionable

Damion Lee and Mikal Bridges look to get more run with Paul out and Shamet questionable, but this offense likely flows more through Deandre Ayton Monday.

Ja Morant (hip) - questionable

Dillon Brooks (ankle) - available

If Morant doesn’t suit up, Tyus Jones likely gets the start for Memphis.

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - TBD

We’ll see how the Rockets handle Porter Jr., but Jalen Green would be in line to get more shots as he returns from a one-game suspension.

LeBron James (ankle) - TBD

James likely gets a questionable tag, but it’s hard to see the King not suiting up on MLK Day. Consider him to be closer to probable even if the designation is questionable.