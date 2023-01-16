Buccaneers activate C Ryan Jensen for Wild Card Round vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get a boost in the first round of the playoffs, as center Ryan Jensen will play, per Carmen Vitali. Jensen has made a quick comeback from multiple torn ligaments in his knee. He suffered the injury in training camp and will play on Monday night against the Cowboys.

How much he’ll play isn’t known exactly, but according to Ian Rapoport, he did get “plenty” of reps with the first team. It sounds like he will get significant work. The Buccaneers o-line needs the help after ranking 25th in team pass block rate and 31st in team run block win rate, per ESPN.

Tom Brady’s ability to get passes out quickly still made the Buccaneers the best at not allowing sacks, but their running game has been awful and Brady ranks 28th with 6.4 yards per attempt.

In his first game back, it’s difficult to know how much he’ll play and how much he’ll impact the game, but there’s little doubt his presence will help.