Who has been upset in the Australian Open men’s tournament?

The Australian Open tennis tournament is underway, and the time for upsets is upon us. Given the volume of players involved in the tournament, we’re never going to have a completely chalk finish with high seeds winning every match.

We might see the No. 1 overall seed win the whole thing, but we’ll see plenty of unseeded and lower seed upsets along the way. And it’s also worth noting that No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal won’t necessarily be the favorite in every match he plays this tournament. Nadal entered the tournament with +1700 odds to win it, which was tied for fifth best. Novak Djokovic entered as a -110 favorite, followed by Daniil Medvedev (+550), Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400), Nick Kyrgios (+1600), and Taylor Fritz (+1700). Seeding does not always correspond to betting odds.

The men’s tournament got underway on Sunday, January 15 and will wrap up on Sunday, January 29 with the men’s final. We missed getting the odds for the first round at DraftKings Sportsbook, so we don’t have all the unseeded vs. unseeded betting upsets. We’ll add those for the second round to go along with ranked upsets.

First round

Jiri Lehecka won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 over No. 21 Borna Coric

Lloyd Harris won 6-4, 6-1, 6-7, 2-6, 7-6 over No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti