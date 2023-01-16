UFC 283 Marks First Reignmakers PPV Event of the Year

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE ARE LIVE!

UFC 283 marks the first Pay-Per-View event of Reignmakers UFC with expanded contest types for users to choose from. On January 21, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all UFC Pay-Per-View events moving forward.

Moving forward, all Pay-Per-View Event Packs will come in one SKU. Unlike UFC 281 and UFC 282 Event Packs, 2023 Pay-Per-View packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with no rarity guarantees. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 283 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 300 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier player card.

Along with the pack drop, REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Cards will be auctioned throughout the course of the week. For clarity, one (1) edition of each fighter participating in the event will have a REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card within the pack pool and another REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card for auction. In totality, fighters will have two REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card editions released per fight.

How Contests Work

Scoring

Reignmakers UFC scoring will work the exact same as the DraftKings’ DFS scoring system users are accustomed to:

For more information on how the MMA scoring works on DraftKings, visit our Rules & Scoring page.

All lineups will feature a captain. Whichever fighter users place in their captain spot will receive a 1.5x bonus for all statistics accrued. Our DFS product has an entire page dedicated to MMA Captain Mode if looking for more information.

Contest Rarity Requirements

All Reignmakers cards have a series of properties associated with them and these properties impact the way you play the game

Card rarity is the most commonly used property to gate contests. Every contest will have rarity rules tied to entry.

The rarity requirements needed from Reignmakers UFC cards for the CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests for 2023 are shown below:

Note: Captains must be at the rarity tier of the contest or higher, so a RARE contest requires a captain to be at least of the RARE tier, ELITE contest requires a captain to be at least of the ELITE tier, etc.

Contest Fighter Requirements

Rosters are considered eligible as long as they include five (5) fighters scheduled to fight from a given event. No duplicate fighters are allowed. If a user owns multiple Fighter Game Cards of the same fighter, they may be used in separate lineups but not within the same lineup. Example: Jamahal Hill cannot be rostered twice within the same five (5) fighter lineup.

Contest Types for Pay-Per-Views Moving Forward

2023 Pay-Per-Views will include contests at all rarity levels moving forward. Essentially, each Pay-Per-View will include a CORE contest, a RARE contest, an ELITE contest, a LEGENDARY contest and a REIGNMAKER contest.

Prizing

UFC Fight Night events will include $125,000 in total fantasy contest prizing, while Pay-Per-View contests will include $250,000 in total fantasy contest prizing!

Pack Price and Odds of Getting CORE vs RARE

The cost of a Pay-Per-View pack will be $34.99, and each pack will guarantee users a fighter on the Main Card of the event. Only the 30 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 283 will be included in the pack pool.

Each fighter in Pay-Per-View packs will have 1200 CORE editions, 300 RARE editions, 75 ELITE editions, 15 LEGENDARY editions and one (1) REIGNMAKER edition, equating to 36,000 total CORE tier cards, 9,000 total RARE tier cards, 2,250 total ELITE tier cards, 450 total LEGENDARY tier cards and 30 total REIGNMAKER tier cards within the UFC 283 pack pool.

One REIGNMAKER tier addition of each fighter will also be auctioned off via the DraftKings Marketplace with a $1 starting bid and bid increment of $50. This will be the norm for all Event Sets moving forward, as well.

How to Build Your Lineup

Pay-Per-View Event Packs

Event packs will be an ongoing theme for Reignmakers UFC, as they will be available for purchase in anticipation of every Pay-Per-View and UFC Fight Night, beginning in 2023. Starting with the first event, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Strickland vs. Imamov, contests of five different rarity tiers (CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER) will be offered at all events.

Packs will consist of CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier NFTs for all 30 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 283:

Daniel Marcos, Saimon Oliveira, Zarah Fairn, Josiane Nunes, Warlley Alves, Nicolas Dalby, Ismael Bonfim, Terrance McKinney, Luan Lacerda, Cody Stamann, Mounir Lazzez, Gabriel Bonfim, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Jailton Malhadinho, Melk Concencaio (commonly referred to as Melquizael Costa), Thiago Moises, Brunno Ferreira, Gregory Rodrigues, Shogun Rua, Ihor Potieria, Paul Craig, Johnny Walker, Lauren Murphy, Jessica Andrade, Neil Magny, Gilbert Burns, Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo, Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill

For all Pay-Per-Views, packs will include all fighters scheduled to fight in that weekend’s events, so this format will remain consistent in 2023.

Pay-Per-View Fighter Game Card Utility

All fighters within Pay-Per-View fighter packs are scheduled to fight on that weekend’s card and are eligible to roster within that specific Pay-Per-View’s contests. All Fighter Game Cards within 2023 Event Set packs from here on out will only be usable within their specific event (notated on both the packs and the Fighter Game Cards). Once the event has ended, these players will no longer be draftable within Reignmakers UFC contests. However, these cards can be used within the crafting portal and may be required at a later date to enter specific portfolio-gated contests.

What Sets Will Be Playable Within UFC 283?

Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, Genesis and UFC 283 cards will all be playable within UFC 283 gameplay.

Octagon Pass Holders Will Receive Priority Access to UFC 283 on 1/17/23

All holders of Octagon Passes will receive early, priority access to purchase a UFC 283 Pack starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 10, 2023. Remaining inventory will ultimately open up to the public at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 10, 2023. With only 9,546 packs available for the event, including only 8,456 packs available via primary sale to the public, supplies will go fast, so make sure to pick up an Octagon Pass for your best chance at a pack!

FAQ

Can I Play Rarer Cards in Less Rare Contests?

Yes, if a contest requires a card to be “RARE or higher” or “RARE+: that means an ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier card may be used in that given roster spot, as well. If a contest requires an “ELITE or higher” or “ELITE+” card, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER cards may also be used in that given roster spot. If a contest requires a “LEGENDARY or higher” or “LEGENDARY+” card, a REIGNMAKER tier card may also be used in that roster spot.

Will there be ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests?

Yes, beginning in 2023, Reignmakers UFC contests will be offered at all rarity levels. Now that the “Weigh-In” phase is over, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests will be offered at UFC Fight Night and Pay-Per-View Events.

How Do I Dictate Which Fighter I Start in the Captain Spot?

There is a designated captain spot within rosters. Any fighter placed in the captain spot will have their score multiplied by 1.5x.

What Happens if a Fighter is Removed from the Card or Their Fight is Canceled?

The fighter will receive a “0” but will still be eligible to be played within Pay-Per-View contests. A lineup with a scratched fighter included would still be eligible for payouts. If a fighter is scratched prior to 12 p.m. ET on the Friday leading up to the event and a replacement fighter is announced, users holding the scratched fighter will receive an airdrop of the replacement fighter. If a replacement fighter is not announced, the fight is canceled, or a fighter is scratched after the 12 p.m. ET deadline, holders of the scratched Fighter Game Card will receive tickets to one of two $5,000 make-good DFS contests. In these contests, tickets will be distributed as follows:

$5,000 CORE + RARE Contest = 1 ticket per CORE fighter, 2 tickets per RARE fighter

$5,000 ELITE + LEGENDARY + RM Contest = 1 ticket per ELITE fighter, 2 tickets per LEGENDARY fighter, 3 tickets for REIGNMAKER fighter

Can I Start Fighters In Lineup Spots that are Not Scheduled to Fight in this week’s Pay-Per-View UFC 283?

No, fighters who are not a specific Pay-Per-View card are ineligible to be played within the given Pay-Per-View’s contests. Fighters are defined as “on the card” if they are listed in DraftKings’ draftable pool.

