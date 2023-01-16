NBA MVP odds tracker: Nikola Jokic the new favorite as Nuggets lead West, Ja Morant rising

It was a hectic week in the NBA when it came to the MVP race, as the narrative surrounding the award seemed to change every day. We’ve got a new favorite at the top of the odds table in our latest tracker, although it is a familiar name when it comes to this award. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win MVP courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23

Denver Nuggets big man and two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is back at the top, and he’s a strong favorite at +170. Jokic was +350 in last week’s tracker before delivering two more signature performances. The Nuggets being at the top of the West helps Jokic’s cause tremendously, and his consistency has made him hard to count out in this award race. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is close in his pursuit of Jokic at +250, while Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (+500) and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (+550) round out the top four.

One name to keep an eye on is Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Morant has been on the outside looking in for much of this conversation, captivating dunks aside. The guard has the numbers to be a factor in this conversation and the Grizzlies have ripped off nine wins in a row. Morant has seen his odds rise from +3000 last week to +2200 and could be worth a longshot bet, especially if Memphis keeps pace with Denver in the West.