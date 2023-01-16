Who has been upset in the Australian Open women’s tournament?

The Australian Open tennis tournament got underway on Sunday, January 15, and we’ve already started seeing upsets in the pool of players. the time for upsets is upon us. There’s too many players in a Grand Slam tournament for it ever to finish entirely with chalk outcomes, but it can still turn into a wild tournament if a few lesser known players make a run.

Iga Świątek is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and a sizable favorite to win the whole thing at DraftKings Sportsbook. Few would be surprised if she ran the table, but we’ll still see plenty of upsets along the way even if we end up with Świątek winning it all.

The women’s tournament got underway on Sunday, January 15 and will wrap up on Saturday, January 28 with the women’s final. We missed getting the odds for the first round at DraftKings Sportsbook, so we don’t have all the unseeded vs. unseeded betting upsets. We’ll add those for the second round to go along with ranked upsets.

First round

Bianca Andreescu won 6-2, 6-4 over No. 25 Marie Bouzkova

Marta Kostyuk won 6-3, 6-4 over No. 28 Amanda Anisimova