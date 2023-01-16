Jordan Addison declares for NFL Draft

In a move that’s not exactly a surprise to anyone following the machinations of the 2023 NFL Draft, USC junior wide receiver Jordan Addison today submitted his name to play pro football next season.

In two seasons at Pitt and one in Los Angeles, the 6’0 175 lb. pass catcher racked up 219 receptions for 3134 yards and 29 in just 35 career games. He’s an elite performer as both a route runner as well as a speed guy, and should be one of the first skill position players off the board in April.

Though he missed USC’s Cotton Bowl loss with an ankle injury, it’s not considered threatening to his long-term prospects, and CBS Sports has him as the No. 1 wide receiver on the board. Mel Kiper places him third behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State and Quentin Johnston of TCU, but the pre-draft and combine process should sort out who goes where in what should be a loaded class at the position.