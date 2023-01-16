Ohio State QB CJ Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft

It came down to the wire, but Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The deadline to commit to the draft process was Monday, January 16, and there was some speculation over the weekend that Stroud could be returning to Ohio State for one more season. Now, the quarterback will begin getting ready for the Draft combine and pro day workouts as he awaits his NFL fate in April.

Stroud will end his collegiate season playing two full seasons for the Buckeyes. Through 25 games, he completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Stroud added 80 rushing attempts for another 136 yards and a touchdown. At the NFL level, he is expected to be a franchise quarterback and an early draft pick. He will await to see which teams end up at the top of the NFL draft. For now, it seems that Stroud has the best chance of being drafted by the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts or Las Vegas Raiders, who all have an early pick and could use a quarterback.