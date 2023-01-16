Which teams might draft a QB in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

With all the top quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft declared and ready to go, we can start to connect the dots and narrow down which teams need a quarterback and if the draft is where they should find their next signal caller.

Most of us can agree the Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State are the top two signal-callers in the 2023 draft, although Will Levis of Kentucky has been considered in that mix as well. From there, quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Tanner McKee (Stanford) are also considered to be borderline first round picks.

Which teams will take a strong look at these options? We’ll break it down below.

QB Davis Mills wasn’t bad down the stretch in 2022, but the Texans are build their franchise around the former third round pick. Instead, Houston is expected to take a sparkling new signal-caller with its second overall pick in the 2023 draft. We aren’t sure if it will be Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, or someone else, but all signs point to the Texans looking to upgrade at quarterback.

The Colts played musical chairs with Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, and Sam Ehlinger in 2022. Despite the week-to-week uncertainty, one thing was clear: none of these guys are in a position to move the franchise forward. The Colts have the No. 4 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they are expected to use it on one of the aforementioned quarterbacks. They could also swap picks with the Chicago Bears (No. 1 overall) to make sure they get the guy.

QB Derek Carr will not return to the Raiders, so Las Vegas will be searching for its next option under center. It could be a veteran free agent (Tom Brady, anyone?), or the Raiders could draft a rookie. Of course, there’s a chance they do both as well. There’s a wide range of outcomes here, which includes the Raiders trading up to snag an elite prospect. Buckle up for plenty of rumors and a wild ride here.

The Baker Mayfield experiment didn’t work. Neither has the Sam Darnold investment. The Panthers are holding onto the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and nobody would be surprised if they took a quarterback. This QB class is relatively deep, so there’s a chance Carolina stays in the No. 9 spot and takes whatever signal-callers are left. Maybe one of the top three (Young, Stroud, Levis) will fall here, or perhaps the Panthers will roll the dice on Richardson?

Incumbent QB Jared Goff is coming off a fine season with 4,438 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Let’s face it though, the Lions would love nothing more than an exciting young quarterback to complete the rebuild. Maybe that means selecting a signal-caller in the 2023 NFL Draft and having them sit behind Goff for a season? Either way, Detroit will be weighing its options.

New Orleans has had a messy quarterback situation since the retirement of Drew Brees. Regular QB Jameis Winston has been up-and-down in that role, and the team ultimately decided Andy Dalton gave them a better chance to win, even after Winston returned from injury. The Saints would love to upgrade at the position and leave that mess in the rearview-mirror. If you recall, New Orleans tried to land Deshaun Watson last offseason, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they made a move in the draft or free agency.

Is Desmond Ridder the solution? Atlanta drafted Ridder in the third round of last year’s draft, and the rookie looked somewhat mediocre in a few starts. It’s hard to believe he’s the long term answer. The Falcons will surely weigh their options at quarterback, whether that’s through free agency, the draft, or via trade.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders would love nothing more than some stability at quarterback. Carson Wentz was nothing more than a placeholder, and Taylor Heinicke hasn’t proven himself enough despite ample opportunities in the last two seasons. Sam Howell — a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — started the last game of the season for Washington with mixed results. If the Commanders went after a high-upside QB in the 2023 draft, nobody would criticize that move.