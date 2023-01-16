The Minnesota Vikings took on the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL playoffs in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings were the No. 3 seed in the playoffs after winning the NFC North division and finishing 13-4 on the season. The Giants were a Wild Card team after going 9-7-1 in the regular season. The two teams faced off on Sunday and we’re going to go over the game and how the Vikings fared.

Are the Vikings out of the 2023 NFL playoffs?

Yes.

The Vikings lost 31-24 to the Giants on Sunday afternoon at home. The game came down to the wire but Minnesota’s defense was unable to contain QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley in the loss. QB Kirk Cousins completed 31 of 39 passes for 273 yards and two TDs but will be remembered for the final play. With the Vikings in a 4th and 8 situation with the game on the line, Cousins checked down to TE T.J. Hockenson and the Giants would go on to make the stop and win. The play has come under a lot of scrutiny on social media since.

Cousins was rushed on the play from his blindside and up the middle. Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn weren’t open and Justin Jefferson was double covered on the play. Dalvin Cook was open in the flat, but Cousins would have had a tough time getting him the ball while a pass rusher is coming from that side. So Cousins went with his only out and that was a poorly drawn up route to Hockenson.