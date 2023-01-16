Injury status for UAB’s Jordan Walker vs. Middle Tennessee on Monday

Jordan Walker has helped carry the UAB Blazers with 23.8 points per game this season as well as the bubble for the NCAA Tournament as of now. He’s second in the nation only to Detroit’s Antoine Davis’ 26.2 points per contest.

Two days removed from wearing a walking boot while watching his teammates win 81-74 at Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Walker is listed as “questionable” for Monday night’s against Middle Tennessee State. There’s no other info available as of now, but we’ll add it here when we see something about his status. La Tech was his first missed start of the season.

If he’s unable to go this evening, Walker’s next opportunity to return would come on Saturday, January 21, which would give his injury a full week to heal before returning to action.

Right now UAB is a 2.5-point favorite at MTSU at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 145.5.