Deion Sanders, Dan Campbell, Tedy Bruschi to appear on tonight’s ManningCast

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli or the ‘ManningCast’ will return tonight for the Wild Card Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. This will the last ManningCast of the season.

The broadcast will begin at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the two Super Bowl winning brothers will have three guests for tonight with Deion Sanders, Dan Campbell, and Tedy Bruschi all set to make an appearance on the show.

It’s always nice when the Manning brothers have to deal with fewer guests, and three is guests is usually better than four. I am especially looking forward to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who seems like a person who can have an interesting conversation about football from a coaches perspective.

Sanders and Bruschi bring their own baggage to the game, but both will be able to talk X’s and O’s, which besides Eli ribbing Peyton, is the best part of ManningCast. Bruschi can talk knowledgeably about Tom Brady and what his plans might be after this season. Sanders is just learning how to become a head coach and should have plenty of energy to bring to the discussion.