Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 16 & 17

It’s that time again.

Last year, my Grand Slams picks record was 48/77. Today, I’m looking to pick up where I left off.

Let’s break down two bets I see the most value in for Monday and Tuesday’s action on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Filip Krajinovic vs. Holger Rune

If you’re new to these articles, this is a strategy I employ regularly. When targeting heavy favorites, taking the under on their opponent’s game total has proven to be an effective approach.

These two enter this first-round match in complete opposite form. Rune has won 15 of his last 17 matches on hard court surfaces. That stretch included victories over Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. He is primed for a deep run in Melbourne this year.

Krajinovic, on the other hand, has struggled with consistency as of late, dropping five of his last eight matches. 14.5 games is actually higher than I was expecting for his game total considering the talent gap in this matchup, so I think Rune has a good chance of holding Krajinovic under en route to a straight set or 3-1 victory.

John Millman vs. Daniil Medvedev

This one should wrap up quickly.

When Medvedev finds his rhythm he tends to dominate matches, and that’s exactly what has happened lately. The 26-year-old has won six of his last eight — the losses came against Djokovic and Taylor Fritz — and all six victories came in straight sets.

Millman is coming off a five-set battle in the first round to get to this point. That match took over four hours, which means the 33-year-old will likely be fatigued heading into Wednesday’s contest.

On the other hand, Medvedev’s first round match took just 96 minutes. The No. 7 seed cruised past Marcos Giron, winning 6-0, 6-1, 6-2. I expect another straight set victory for Medvedev this time around, in similarly dominating fashion.

