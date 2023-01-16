‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 trailer meets Din Djarin’s on his redemption request

The previous teaser trailer released last year showed Din and Grogu together again after the events of The Book of Boba Fett. However, some ramifications are mentioned in a voiceover for Din removing his Mandalorian helmet.

He continues to speak about that in the newest trailer as he and Grogu head back to Mandalore. There are also hints at the New Republic having to fight off an unknown foe (focus on the shot of the Jedi collectively bracing for something.) Also, it looks like Grogu is continuing to make strides in using the force.

One big question remains – who saved Grogu in the first place? At some point, there is a flashback to Order 66. There is also a shot of a Mandalorian starfighter during a dogfight. No Moff Gideon, but perhaps we get some First Order origins? Other Mandalorians are joining the fight, so the Empire is going to have a lot of trouble on its hands.

Take a look at the full synopsis below and the trailer below. The Mandalorian Season Three will air on Disney+ on March 1, 2023.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.