Let’s collectively pretend to be shocked about Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble return

You didn’t think Cody Rhodes was missing the Royal Rumble, did you? Ever since he had to bow out for a while to heal his torn pectoral muscle after Wrestlemania Backlash, it felt like we were robbed of this big homecoming after he returned to the WWE. You only have to wait one more week because Cody Rhodes will be in the 30-man over-the-top battle royal.

Now that we got the formalities out of the way, Cody Rhodes is the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble next weekend. With the rumor that The Rock might be returning, you could have a scenario where Cody faces Universal Champion Roman Reigns on night one of Wrestlemania 39, and The Rock fights him on night two. Either way, enjoy the announcement video below. Do they make it dramatic and have Cody come in as the first wrestler out? We’ll have to wait and see.

What a perfect storybook ending, right? Cody raised up either the RAW or Smackdown championship title, as he prophesized the night after Wrestlemania 38 – full circle moment.