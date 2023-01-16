The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer drops at halftime of Cowboys-Bucs

The Mandalorian is set to return to Disney+ on March 1 with the third season of the Star Wars TV series. At halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the trailer for the upcoming season dropped.

Reunited.



The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2SsRS4FtLB — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) January 17, 2023

The latest season is set to hit Disney+ on March 1. They are already developing the fourth season of the show, which stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who was initially hired to capture a being similar to Yoda named Grogu. Instead of giving Grogu up, Mando protects him.

The series also stars Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) in the first two seasons.