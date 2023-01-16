 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses three extra points in first half, Peyton Manning is losing it

By Chet Gresham
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) warms up before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are rolling right now with an 18-0 lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it should be 21-0. Dallas’ kicker Brett Maher has missed three extra points on their three touchdowns and now has missed four in a row dating back to their Week 18 loss to the Commanders.

Maher has had a strong season, but he obviously has the yips right now.

His quarterback wasn’t very happy either.

