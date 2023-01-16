Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses three extra points in first half, Peyton Manning is losing it

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are rolling right now with an 18-0 lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it should be 21-0. Dallas’ kicker Brett Maher has missed three extra points on their three touchdowns and now has missed four in a row dating back to their Week 18 loss to the Commanders.

Maher has had a strong season, but he obviously has the yips right now.

Peyton Manning is all of us to Brett Maher RN pic.twitter.com/LedZvDLESq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 17, 2023

His quarterback wasn’t very happy either.