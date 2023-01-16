Will the Cowboys sign a new kicker to replace Brett Maher? Who can they sign for Divisional Round vs. 49ers?

After one of the more disastrous kicking performances in NFL Playoff history, Brett Maher might be on the clock for the Dallas Cowboys.

The fifth-year NFL pro missed four out of five PAT’s in the Cowboys 31-14 Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first Monday Night Playoff game in NFL history. And despite the comfortable win, you’d have to think Jerry Jones and his staff might be thinking about making a move after this performance.

Maher was on a 1-year, $965,000 contract, so all he’ll miss is some NFL Playoffs bonus money if he’s eschewed for another kicker between now and the end of the postseason.

During the playoffs NFL teams are allowed to sign free agents, but there are specific rules that apply. Any free agent signed during the playoffs must be added to the team’s 53-man active roster, and another player must be released or placed on injured reserve to make room. Teams can also only sign one player per week during the playoffs, and players who were on the active roster of another team during the playoffs are of course ineligible.

Josh Lambo

After being the kicked kicker, literally, by former Jags head coach Urban Meyer, Lambo was signed by the Tennessee Titans for just one game this season, where he went 3-of-4 on PAT’s. That would make him a 55% improvement on what we saw from Maher in the Wild Card round. He’s also got eight years of NFL experience, and was a perfect 9-9 on PAT’s and 4-4 on field goals for the Jaguars in the 2017 Playoffs, his only postseason to date.

Rodrigo Blankenship

The guy that made plenty of clutch kicks for the Georgia Bulldogs is finally healthy and able to swing his booming leg after being cut by the Colts. A hip injury was the culprit, but Hot Rod has made big kicks under extreme pressure before.

Matt Ammendola

Ammendola made all five PAT’s for the Jets this season, and was 4-6 on field goals. He’s not the ideal guy you’d want in all situations, but if you need a couple basic kicks without asking for 60-yard bombs, he just might be your guy.