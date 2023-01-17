Why each team in Divisional Round could win Super Bowl 57

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are moving along and the Wild Card Round is a wrap. Six teams advanced to join the two No. 1 seeds and so we have eight teams left competing for a chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona.

With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at why each of the remaining eight teams could win the 2023 Super Bowl. The teams are ranked based on their DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl odds following the close of the Wild Card round.

The road to the AFC Championship doesn’t entirely go through Kansas City as a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would take place on a neutral site. But the Chiefs have the edge over the rest of the conference for the time-being. KC faced some difficulty early on, but won 10 of 11 to close the season and secure the No. 1 seed. Patrick Mahomes is playing as well as ever in leading the No. 1 ranked offense. Even with their defense a bit more inconsistent, it’s hard for anybody to hang point-for-point with the Chiefs.

The Bills watched a 17-0 lead dissolve in the Wild Card round but were able to hang on to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31. Buffalo dealt with a lot of adversity as the regular season was winding down, but they have been playing inspired football. If they can be more consistent, we have seen how well-rounded their team can be, and they have shown they can beat anyone.

The 49ers have a system in place where a guy that was taken with the final pick of the NFL Draft can shine. There are plenty of things going the right way for San Francisco, including a top-notch defense and reliable offense. Quarterback Brock Purdy is proving doubters wrong each game, and he is helped by the performances of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

This all comes down to Jalen Hurts. This is an immensely talented team, but they’ll go as far as Hurts takes them. The Eagles have a very good defense, but they’ve shown how much Hurts means to this team. He helped get them the No. 1 seed and that means the road to the Super Bowl goes through Philadelphia in the NFC. Hurts was playing MVP ball before he got hurt and if he’s back and on track, this Eagles team is going to be tough for anybody to hang with.

Cincinnati ended the 2022 regular season popping off seven wins in a row. The Bengals got out to a 9-0 lead but then saw the Ravens eventually tie the game up at 17 apiece. Cincinnati’s defense broke off a 98-yard fumble recovery and held on defensively for a win. If they can stay healthy, they boast arguably the best wide receiver trio in the playoffs with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. We have seen their defense play well, plus they have the experience of playing in the Super Bowl last year.

The Cowboys impressed against the Bucs but it gets much more difficult as they’ll need to win in San Francisco and then potentially also in Philadelphia. That being said, they have the second-ranked defense in efficiency and while they rank 15th on offense, Dak Prescott is picking up steam at the right time. They’re talented and if they can avoid mistakes, they’ve got the upside to compete with any of the other seven remaining teams.

The Giants advanced to the Divisional Round with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. This team went 4-13 a year ago and has shown a dramatic turnaround. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 300 yards and ran for another 78 in the victory. This team can win the Super Bowl because they have a defense that steps up in big moments, and they have a healthy Jones and Saquan Barkley playing well together.

The Jaguars were down 27-0 in the Wild Card round and pulled off the third-biggest comeback in playoff history. The wild of a swing is a little concerning when they will face theoretically stronger teams as they make their way through the playoffs. That being said, quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s ability to right the ship after a slow start is nothing but impressive. Throw in solid performances around him and on the defense with the leadership of head coach Doug Pederson, and the Jags could certainly take home the Super Bowl 57 win.