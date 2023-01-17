Updated Pac-12 basketball standings for 2023 season

As college basketball steers its way through the most intense stages of the regular-season, there are a number of teams that still need to prove their ceiling before March comes along.

The Pac-12 is certainly a multi-bid league, with both UCLA and Arizona likely safely wearing white uniforms on in their first NCAA game. But the rest of the league is fighting for additional bids that could be a challenge to come by on Selection Sunday.

January 17 Update

In the Pac-12, the UCLA Bruins have snuck away from the rest of the competition with a perfect 7-0 conference record. The Bruins once again escaped defeat in a comeback effort against Colorado last Saturday, and have proved to be one of the smoothest teams from behind the arc in the country. Arizona State trails UCLA in the conference at 6-1, flirting with top-25 ranking at 15-3 overall. Oregon shockingly dominated No. 9 Arizona over the weekend, giving them some appeal moving forward, as well.

Here are the latest standings in the Pac-12 ahead of the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament, scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV from March 8-11.

Updated January 17, 9:00 a.m.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Standings

UCLA: 7-0 Pac-12, 16-2 overall Arizona State: 6-1 Pac-12, 15-3 overall USC: 5-2 Pac-12, 13-5 overall Utah: 5-3 Pac-12, 12-7 overall Oregon: 4-3 Pac-12, 10-8 overall Arizona: 4-3 Pac-12, 15-3 overall Washington State: 4-4 Pac-12, 9-10 overall Washington: 3-5 Pac-12, 11-8 overall Colorado: 3-5 Pac-12, 11-8 overall California: 2-5 Pac-12, 3-15 overall Oregon State: 1-6 Pac-12, 7-11 overall Stanford: 0-7 Pac-12, 5-12 overall

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

a. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season.

b. Each team’s record (won-lost percentage) vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular standings, and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

i. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record (won-lost percentage) against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams.

c. Won-lost percentage against all Division I opponents.

d. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

a. Results (won-lost percentage) of collective head-to-head competition during the regular season among the tied teams.

b. If more than two teams are still tied, each of the tied team’s record (won-lost percentage) vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings, and then continuing down through the standings, eliminating teams with inferior records, until one team gains an advantage.

i. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record (won-lost percentage) against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie-breaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams.

ii. After one team has an advantage and is seeded, all remaining teams in the multiple-team tie-breaker will repeat the multiple-team tie-breaking procedure.

iii. If at any point the multiple-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie-breaking procedure will be applied.

c. Won-lost percentage against all Division I opponents.

d. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.