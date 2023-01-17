Updated SEC basketball standings for 2023 season

The 2022-23 SEC season is now a few weeks in and a number of teams have made statements early on in the year. As the conference continues to pile on the wins, the depth of the SEC has been on display early on with a number of teams sporting near-spotless records. The early-season competition should make for an exciting finish down the stretch and heading into this year’s conference tournament.

January 17 update

Alabama and Texas A&M headline the latest standings as they both sit atop the SEC with undefeated conference records, with notable wins by the Crimson Tide over then No. 1 seeds North Carolina and Houston. Not far behind are Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia with just one loss each. The Volunteers fell for the first time in conference play to Kentucky, 63-56, in one of the most physically tested battles of the season. The much-needed win for the Wildcats may have saved their season, as the program seemed to be on a path of disarray following an underwhelming home loss to South Carolina in the game prior.

Here are the latest standings in the SEC ahead of the 2023 SEC Tournament, scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN from March 8-12.

Updated January 17, 9:00 a.m.

SEC Men’s Basketball Standings

Alabama: 5-0 SEC, 15-2 overall Texas A&M: 4-0 SEC, 12-5 overall Auburn: 4-1 SEC, 14-3 overall Tennessee: 4-1 SEC, 14-3 overall Georgia: 3-1 SEC, 13-4 overall Florida: 3-2 SEC, 10-7 overall Vanderbilt: 2-2 SEC, 9-8 overall Missouri: 2-3 SEC, 13-4 overall Kentucky: 2-3 SEC, 11-6 overall South Carolina: 1-3 SEC, 8-9 overall LSU: 1-4 SEC, 12-5 overall Arkansas: 1-4 SEC, 12-5 overall Mississippi State: 1-4 SEC, 12-5 overall Ole Miss: 0-5 SEC, 8-9 overall

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken:

A. Won-lost results of head-to-head competition between the two teams.

B. Best winning percentage of the two teams versus the highest seeded common opponent (and proceeding through the No. 14 seed, if necessary).

C. Coin flip by the Commissioner.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

When three or more teams are tied, the following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken. If two teams remain tied after a tiebreaker provision, the two-team tiebreaker formula will be used.

A. Best winning percentage of games played among the tied teams (Example: Team A is 3-1, Team B is 2- 2 and Team C is 1-3 – Team A would be seeded highest, Team B second-highest and Team C lowest of the three).

B. Best winning percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seeded common opponent (and proceeding through the No. 14 seed, if necessary).

C. If two teams remain, coin flip by the Commissioner.

D. If three or more teams remain, draw by the Commissioner.