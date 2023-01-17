Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 17

The NBA slate is small Tuesday as we have just four games. The two nationally televised games that will air on TNT are the Toronto Raptors at the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Los Angeles Clippers. Those games are decent, but the game of the night is the Toronto Trail Blazers at the Denver Nuggets. It was surprising to see that game wasn’t put on TNT.

Below we take a look at the best player props for the Tuesday slate.

Damian Lillard over 30.5 Points (-120)

This is a huge number, but it makes sense for what Lillard has done this season. He has gone over this total in all three games he’s matched up against the Nuggets. Lillard has also gone over this total in four of his last five games. The Nuggets give up the third most points per game to point guards in the NBA at 26.3 points per game. Look for a big game from Lillard tonight.

Ben Simmons over 15.5 Assists+Rebounds (-120)

With Kevin Durant out, Simmons is forced to step up. He went over this total in their last game, which was his first game with no Durant. Simmons has been good in all areas except scoring and should continue to fill the stat sheet with assists and rebounds. Look for him to hit the over on this line against a weak San Antonio Spurs team.

Pascal Siakam over 23.5 Points (-115)

Siakam has struggled scoring the ball over the past few games. He needs a bounce back game and will want to prove it tonight vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Against one of the best teams in the NBA, Siakam should be forced to shoot plenty and carry the offense. Before the past two games, Siakam had gone over this total in three straight.