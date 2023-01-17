NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 17

We have a small NBA slate tonight. With a few games, there are some hidden players to add to your DFS lineups that will win you some money. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets, $4,700

It has been a decent season for KCP, but I expect him to have a good game tonight. With Bones Hyland likely out with an ankle sprain, the Nuggets will need more scoring from KCP. He is a great value play with a ton of upside. If he can score around 27 fantasy points, he will be a great play.

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs, $4,700

Sochan is having an underrated rookie season for the San Antonio Spurs. He is a do-it-all player that head coach Gregg Popovich is a huge fan of. Sochan has scored 30+ fantasy points multiple times through this season and has a chance to do it again tonight. It will be interesting to see if he steps up against the Nets.

Reggie Jackson, Clippers, $3,700

With John Wall out, Jackson is going to be forced to step up. He has had some quiet games the past few times out, but is due for a decent showing. With an increased number of minutes, he could score 20+ fantasy points, making him a great value play.