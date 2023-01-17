Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors are set to travel to Milwaukee to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

Giannis is banged up, but should play tonight. He sat out last game, likely so he was available to play on national television. He’s dealing with a knee injury that has forced him to miss three straight games, but he’ll likely be available tonight. Khris Middleton has been dealing with a knee injury as well, but is expected to return tonight.

The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 224. Milwaukee is -195 on the moneyline while the Raptors are +165.

Raptors vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4.5

The Bucks are playing at home where they have been great this season. With Giannis and Middleton likely back, this team will get a big boost. Milwaukee is 15-7 against the spread at home, while the Raptors are 9-10 against the spread on the road. I think the Bucks use a strong fourth quarter and beat the Raptors by double digits.

Over/Under: Over 224

Milwaukee scores and allows more points at home. The totals have gone over in two of Milwaukee’s last home games, while it has gone over in three of the Raptors last four games. In the Bucks home games, the over has cashed in 15 of 22 games. I like Giannis and Middleton to give this Bucks offense a push and this to be a high scoring game.