Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to travel to Denver to take on the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Tip off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The teams have faced off three times this season with Denver winning two of the three matchups.

Jamal Murray is dealing with a left ankle sprain, but it hasn’t forced him to miss any games. Murray is listed as expected to play. Murray’s backup in Bones Hyland is also dealing with an ankle sprain that occurred in their game on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. He’s listed as questionable, so that is something to keep an eye on.

The Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 238.5. Denver is -260 on the moneyline while the Trail Blazers are +220.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +6.5

I think the Blazers play the Nuggets tough tonight. The Trail Blazers aren’t dealing with any big injuries and need this win as they have had some struggles this month. They are coming off two straight wins however, and I expect them to build from that. They will need a big game from Damian Lillard and Denver allows the third most points in the League to point guards so watch for a big game from Lillard as well.

Over/Under: Under 238.5

As a home team, the under has cashed in 13 of 22 games for the Nuggets this year, while it has cashed in 16 of 24 games for the Trail Blazers on the road. I would expect both teams to be in the low 100’s in this one. Look for this to be a tight, low scoring game.