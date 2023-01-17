Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Clippers on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena and will air on TNT. These teams faced off back in December with the 76ers winning 119-114.

John Wall suffered an abdominal strain two days ago and will be out a few weeks. Luke Kennard is dealing with a calf injury that will keep him sidelined for his fifth straight game. The big question is whether or not Paul George will be able to suit up. He’s missed five straight games with a hamstring injury, but is listed as questionable for tonight.

The 76ers are one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 223. Philadelphia is -115 on the moneyline while the Clippers are -105.

76ers vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +1

With the expectation of Paul George playing, I like the Clippers to win this game. Without him, that’s a much different story. But Philadelphia has been bad on the road this season, while they’ve been much better at home. Coming off two road wins by one point, the 76ers are due for a loss.

Over/Under: Over 223

76ers games have gone over in 26 of 43 games this season. The Clippers on the other hand have gone under way more. In Clippers home games, the under has cashed in 20 of 23 games. That is a shocking stat, but they have been without George or Kawhi Leonard for a good portion of games and tonight I think they will both play. Look for both teams to score in the 110’s tonight and go over this by a few points.