Looking ahead at weather forecast for Giants-Eagles Divisional game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles renew their rivalry yet again on Saturday night, this time with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Monday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. ET.

Weather for Giants vs. Eagles in Divisional Round

It looks like we will get some beautiful playoff football weather as the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 44 degrees on Saturday. That means we can expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s as wind is expected to be 10 mph and below Saturday night.

Fantasy/Betting Implications

The weather should have little impact on this matchup. Both teams are used to cold temperatures and high 30s in Philadelphia in January will feel balmy to these two teams. Both teams should have their entire offensive playbooks open to them, so don’t expect a big weather impact in this one.