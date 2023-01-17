USWNT vs. New Zealand live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The United States Women’s National Team enters 2023 in the midst of a rare slump. In November, USWNT lost its third-straight match for the first time in nearly 30 years and desperately needs to start building momentum toward the 2023 World Cup which is just over six months away. It gets a great opportunity to do just that nearly 8,000 miles from home in Wellington, New Zealand with a friendly kickoff against New Zealand set for 10:05 p.m. ET tonight.

USWNT vs. New Zealand

Date: Tuesday, January 17

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: HBO Max

New Zealand won just two of 12 matches in 2022, victories over Mexico and the Philippines in friendlies. While they are still trying to find their stride under new head coach Jitka Klimková, look for anticipated starting goalkeeper Erin Nayler to be an equalizer in an otherwise mismatched duel. Nayler will be making her 79th cap for the Football Ferns.

The defending World Cup champs still have a decisive advantage in this match. USWNT is a much more experienced bunch and while they won’t bring their entire roster of regulars, such stars as Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan, and Mallory Swanson will make the trip. USWNT is 17-1-1 against New Zealand all time.