Early pick against the spread for Cowboys-49ers Divisional game in 2023 NFL playoffs

We give our early pick against the spread as odds open for Cowboys and 49ers in 2023 NFL Divisional Round.

By Chet Gresham
A Dallas Cowboys fan gestures next to a San Francisco 49ers fan during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys ran away with the final wild card game, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14. Tampa Bay was never in the game, while Dak Prescott was on fire, throwing four touchdowns and running in another. It was in stark contrast to their Week 18 loss to the Commanders, but they had been playing well before that game.

The Cowboys will now travel to San Francisco to take on a red-hot 49ers team that has won 11 games in a row with the help of rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. They lead the league in point differential at +10.6 points, have the best defense statistically in the league and are packed with skill players that can break tackles at will.

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: 49ers -190, Cowboys +160

Early pick ATS: 49ers -3.5

The Cowboys showed up well in the Wild Card Round, but there’s little doubt that this year’s Buccaneers team is not good and didn’t deserve a home game in the playoffs after winning the division with a 8-9 record. Kyle Shanahan vs. Mike McCarthy doesn’t sound fair. I like the 49ers to run away with this game.

