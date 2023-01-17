Looking ahead to weather forecast for Jaguars-Chiefs Divisional game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The Divisional round of the AFC playoffs will get underway on Saturday, January 21. The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the winner heading to the AFC Championship game.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Monday, January 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Projected weather for Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Forecast via AccuWeather

It’s going to be a chilly Divisional round game. The high for the day is 39, with a low of 27. The weather description just reads, “cloudy.” There is a 17% chance of rain, with the wind blowing between 5-10 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

The early weather prediction doesn’t seem like it will be a factor in any fantasy, betting or DFS decisions. Throughout the week, if the chance of rain increases or if the wind is expected to pick up, then we could see some changes. For now, you should be able to bet and make fantasy lineup decisions without consequences from the weather.