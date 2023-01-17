Looking ahead at weather forecast for Bengals-Bills Divisional game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills advanced out of the Wild Card weekend as they get ready for a divisional round matchup on Sunday afternoon from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game will start at 3:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Tuesday, January 17th at 11 a.m. ET.

Projected weather for Bengals vs. Bills matchup on Sunday

Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 23F. Winds WSW at 10-20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Fantasy/betting implications

If the winds get to 20 mph, that is not insignificant and if additional arm strength is needed, Josh Allen certainly has the advantage over Joe Burrow in that category. Be sure to check wind strength as we get closer to game time because that could also play a role in the kicking game on Sunday afternoon.