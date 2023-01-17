Looking ahead at weather forecast for Cowboys-49ers Divisional game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The Division round of the NFL playoffs gets underway on Saturday, January 21 and continues on Sunday, January 22. The Dallas Cowboys will head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff on Sunday is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Monday, January 16 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Projected weather for Cowboys vs. 49ers matchup on Sunday

Forecast via AccuWeather

The weather looks really good for game day. The high is 58, with a low of 37. The weather description reads “sun and areas of high clouds.” There is only a 2% chance of rain. Winds are expected to blow at 5 mph, but will gust up to 15 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

Looking ahead, there isn’t anything in the weather forecast that should impact your fantasy football, DFS, or betting decisions. Over the next six days, though, if there is a large spike in the chance for rain or if the projected wind gusts exceed 20-25 mph, then there could be some concern.