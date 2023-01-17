Full field for 2023 American Express PGA TOUR event in Palm Springs

The PGA TOUR presents The American Express this weekend from the Coachella Valley in LaQuinta, California. The event will take place on multiple courses from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22.
Three courses will be in use for The American Express. The PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,187 yards, par 72; La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72; and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,147 yards, par 72. The final round will be played at the PGA West Stadium Course, with only the top 65 and ties teeing on Sunday after an unusual Saturday afternoon cut.
Top 20-ranked players like Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Tom Kim will battle for the $1.44 million prize for first place.
Hudson Swafford captured The American Express in 2022, his second win in the event over the past five years after a final-round 8-under 64. Butt here will be a new winner this year as Swafford has taken his talents to the LIV Tour.
Rahm is the betting favorite at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 American Express teeing off Thursday, January 19.
2023 American Express field
|Name
|Anders Albertson
|Tyson Alexander
|Ryan Armour
|Aaron Baddeley
|Erik Barnes
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Zac Blair
|Michael Block
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Wesley Bryan
|Dean Burmester
|Sam Burns
|Jonathan Byrd
|Patrick Cantlay
|Kevin Chappell
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Trevor Cone
|Austin Cook
|MJ Daffue
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Zecheng Dou
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Rickie Fowler
|Dylan Frittelli
|Brice Garnett
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Gligic
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Tano Goya
|Brent Grant
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Bill Haas
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Brian Harman
|Scott Harrington
|Kramer Hickok
|Garrick Higgo
|Harry Higgs
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|John Huh
|Byeong Hun An
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Zach Johnson
|Sung Kang
|Tom Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Michael Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Patton Kizzire
|Philip Knowles
|Russell Knox
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Nate Lashley
|Hank Lebioda
|Danny Lee
|K.H. Lee
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Brandon Matthews
|Denny McCarthy
|Max McGreevy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Taylor Moore
|Ryan Moore
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Matthew NeSmith
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Augusto Núñez
|John Pak
|Taylor Pendrith
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Kevin Roy
|Sam Ryder
|Rory Sabbatini
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Matthias Schwab
|Taiga Semikawa
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Alex Smalley
|Brendan Steele
|Sam Stevens
|Robert Streb
|Brian Stuard
|Justin Suh
|Caleb Surratt
|Callum Tarren
|Nick Taylor
|Ben Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Davis Thompson
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Jimmy Walker
|Nick Watney
|Trevor Werbylo
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Gunner Wiebe
|Danny Willett
|Aaron Wise
|Si Woo Kim
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|Will Zalatoris