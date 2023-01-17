Full field for 2023 American Express PGA TOUR event in Palm Springs

The PGA TOUR presents The American Express this weekend from the Coachella Valley in LaQuinta, California. The event will take place on multiple courses from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22.

Three courses will be in use for The American Express. The PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,187 yards, par 72; La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72; and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,147 yards, par 72. The final round will be played at the PGA West Stadium Course, with only the top 65 and ties teeing on Sunday after an unusual Saturday afternoon cut.

Top 20-ranked players like Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Tom Kim will battle for the $1.44 million prize for first place.

Hudson Swafford captured The American Express in 2022, his second win in the event over the past five years after a final-round 8-under 64. Butt here will be a new winner this year as Swafford has taken his talents to the LIV Tour.

Rahm is the betting favorite at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 American Express teeing off Thursday, January 19.

2023 American Express field