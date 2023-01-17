 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 American Express PGA TOUR event in Palm Springs

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 American Express.

By DKNation Staff

The PGA TOUR presents The American Express this weekend from the Coachella Valley in LaQuinta, California. The event will take place on multiple courses from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22.

Three courses will be in use for The American Express. The PGA West (Stadium Course): 7,187 yards, par 72; La Quinta Country Club: 7,060 yards, par 72; and PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course): 7,147 yards, par 72. The final round will be played at the PGA West Stadium Course, with only the top 65 and ties teeing on Sunday after an unusual Saturday afternoon cut.

Top 20-ranked players like Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Tom Kim will battle for the $1.44 million prize for first place.

Hudson Swafford captured The American Express in 2022, his second win in the event over the past five years after a final-round 8-under 64. Butt here will be a new winner this year as Swafford has taken his talents to the LIV Tour.

Rahm is the betting favorite at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 American Express teeing off Thursday, January 19.

2023 American Express field

2023 American Express Field

Name
Name
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Erik Barnes
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Wesley Bryan
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Jonathan Byrd
Patrick Cantlay
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Brian Harman
Scott Harrington
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
John Huh
Byeong Hun An
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Sung Kang
Tom Kim
S.H. Kim
Michael Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Philip Knowles
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
Danny Lee
K.H. Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
Denny McCarthy
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Ryan Moore
Sebastián Muñoz
Matthew NeSmith
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
John Pak
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Taiga Semikawa
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Alex Smalley
Brendan Steele
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Caleb Surratt
Callum Tarren
Nick Taylor
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Davis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Gunner Wiebe
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Si Woo Kim
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

