 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of American Express PGA TOUR stop in Palm Springs

The American Express tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday from three different desert courses in the Coachella Valley. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By grace.mcdermott
The American Express - Final Round Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The 2023 American Express will bring together some of the world’s top professional golfers and a group of amateurs for the PGA TOUR’s first pro-am of the calendar year. A unique event with its 54-hole cut, the field features Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Will Zalatoris, among others.

Rahm is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds coming in at +650, followed by Scheffler at +1000. Last year’s champion, two-time American Express winner Hudson Swafford, will not return to the action this year.

This tournament is the old Bob Hope Invitational if you’re familiar, which was famously a pro-am event that took place across five days and plenty of courses depending on the year. The format is now all players competing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across all three Coachella Valley courses, with a cut after 54 holes so that only the top 65 and ties will play on Sunday at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. The amateur playing partners also go home after Saturday, as on Sunday it will be pros only.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 American Express on Thursday, January 19.

American Express Round 1 Tee Times All Courses

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2
11:30 AM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Adam Long Chez Reavie
11:30 AM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Adam Schenk Bill Haas
11:41 AM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Tony Finau Scottie Scheffler
11:41 AM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Adam Hadwin Taylor Pendrith
11:52 AM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Taylor Montgomery Justin Suh
11:52 AM La Quinta Tee No. 10 MJ Daffue Andrew Novak
12:03 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Stewart Cink Brendan Steele
12:03 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Sung Kang
12:14 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele
12:14 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Hank Lebioda Andrew Landry
12:25 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Davis Thompson Will Gordon
12:25 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Kyle Westmoreland Trevor Cone
12:36 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Davis Riley Beau Hossler
12:36 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Justin Lower
12:47 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Tom Kim Sahith Theegala
12:47 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Scott Piercy Taylor Moore
12:58 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Matthew NeSmith Patrick Rodgers
12:58 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Justin Rose Si Woo Kim
1:09 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Charley Hoffman Denny McCarthy
1:09 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Brandon Matthews Brent Grant
1:20 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Chris Kirk Patton Kizzire
1:20 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Doug Ghim Max McGreevy
1:31 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Jon Rahm Rickie Fowler
1:31 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Nick Taylor Martin Laird
1:42 PM La Quinta Tee No. 1 Thomas Detry Austin Eckroat
1:42 PM La Quinta Tee No. 10 Scott Harrington Sam Stevens
11:30 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Austin Cook Jason Dufner
11:30 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Emiliano Grillo Nick Watney
11:41 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Tyler Duncan Richy Werenski
11:41 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Cameron Young Will Zalatoris
11:52 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Paul Haley II Kevin Yu
11:52 AM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Joseph Bramlett Dean Burmester
12:03 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Mark Hubbard Zac Blair
12:03 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Peter Malnati Ben Martin
12:14 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Brendon Todd Michael Thompson
12:14 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Wesley Bryan Kevin Tway
12:25 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 S.H. Kim Eric Cole
12:25 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Carl Yuan Taiga Semikawa
12:36 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Aaron Rai Satoshi Kodaira
12:36 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Brian Stuard John Huh
12:47 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Ryan Brehm Jonathan Byrd
12:47 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Kevin Chappell Byeong Hun An
12:58 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Brice Garnett James Hahn
12:58 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 J.T. Poston Brian Harman
1:09 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Michael Block Trevor Werbylo
1:09 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Carson Young Caleb Surratt
1:20 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Martin Trainer
1:20 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Greyson Sigg Danny Willett
1:31 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Jimmy Walker Jhonattan Vegas
1:31 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Sungjae Im Jason Day
1:42 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 1 Kevin Roy Gunner Wiebe
1:42 PM Nicklaus Tournament Tee No. 10 Ben Griffin Tyson Alexander
11:30 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Troy Merritt Chesson Hadley
11:30 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Kramer Hickok Aaron Baddeley
11:41 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Zach Johnson Russell Knox
11:41 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Lucas Glover Keith Mitchell
11:52 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Harrison Endycott John Pak
11:52 AM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Nico Echavarria Zecheng Dou
12:03 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Lee Hodges Brandon Wu
12:03 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Sam Ryder Matthias Schwab
12:14 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Aaron Wise Sebastián Muñoz
12:14 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Cam Davis Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:25 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Anders Albertson Philip Knowles
12:25 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Tano Goya Augusto Núñez
12:36 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Michael Kim Andrew Putnam
12:36 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Danny Lee David Lingmerth
12:47 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Callum Tarren Alex Smalley
12:47 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Rory Sabbatini Ryan Moore
12:58 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Tom Hoge Luke List
12:58 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 K.H. Lee Erik van Rooyen
1:09 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Matti Schmid Vincent Norrman
1:09 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Harry Hall Dylan Wu
1:20 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Wyndham Clark Harry Higgs
1:20 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Stephan Jaeger David Lipsky
1:31 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Sam Burns Harris English
1:31 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Robert Streb Garrick Higgo
1:42 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 1 Ben Taylor Robby Shelton
1:42 PM Pete Dye Stadium Tee No. 10 Michael Gligic Erik Barnes

More From DraftKings Nation