Full list of tee times for Round 1 of American Express PGA TOUR stop in Palm Springs

The 2023 American Express will bring together some of the world’s top professional golfers and a group of amateurs for the PGA TOUR’s first pro-am of the calendar year. A unique event with its 54-hole cut, the field features Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Will Zalatoris, among others.

Rahm is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds coming in at +650, followed by Scheffler at +1000. Last year’s champion, two-time American Express winner Hudson Swafford, will not return to the action this year.

This tournament is the old Bob Hope Invitational if you’re familiar, which was famously a pro-am event that took place across five days and plenty of courses depending on the year. The format is now all players competing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across all three Coachella Valley courses, with a cut after 54 holes so that only the top 65 and ties will play on Sunday at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. The amateur playing partners also go home after Saturday, as on Sunday it will be pros only.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 American Express on Thursday, January 19.