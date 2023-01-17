Full list of tee times for Round 1 of American Express PGA TOUR stop in Palm Springs

The 2023 American Express will bring together some of the world’s top professional golfers and a group of amateurs for the PGA TOUR’s first pro-am of the calendar year. A unique event with its 54-hole cut, the field features Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Will Zalatoris, among others.
Rahm is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds coming in at +650, followed by Scheffler at +1000. Last year’s champion, two-time American Express winner Hudson Swafford, will not return to the action this year.
This tournament is the old Bob Hope Invitational if you’re familiar, which was famously a pro-am event that took place across five days and plenty of courses depending on the year. The format is now all players competing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across all three Coachella Valley courses, with a cut after 54 holes so that only the top 65 and ties will play on Sunday at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. The amateur playing partners also go home after Saturday, as on Sunday it will be pros only.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 American Express on Thursday, January 19.
American Express Round 1 Tee Times All Courses
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|11:30 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Chez Reavie
|11:30 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Schenk
|Bill Haas
|11:41 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Tony Finau
|Scottie Scheffler
|11:41 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|Taylor Pendrith
|11:52 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Justin Suh
|11:52 AM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|MJ Daffue
|Andrew Novak
|12:03 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Stewart Cink
|Brendan Steele
|12:03 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sung Kang
|12:14 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Xander Schauffele
|12:14 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Hank Lebioda
|Andrew Landry
|12:25 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Thompson
|Will Gordon
|12:25 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Trevor Cone
|12:36 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Beau Hossler
|12:36 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Justin Lower
|12:47 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Kim
|Sahith Theegala
|12:47 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Taylor Moore
|12:58 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:58 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Rose
|Si Woo Kim
|1:09 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Denny McCarthy
|1:09 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Matthews
|Brent Grant
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Kirk
|Patton Kizzire
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Doug Ghim
|Max McGreevy
|1:31 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Rickie Fowler
|1:31 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Taylor
|Martin Laird
|1:42 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 1
|Thomas Detry
|Austin Eckroat
|1:42 PM
|La Quinta
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Sam Stevens
|11:30 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Jason Dufner
|11:30 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Nick Watney
|11:41 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Tyler Duncan
|Richy Werenski
|11:41 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
|11:52 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Paul Haley II
|Kevin Yu
|11:52 AM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Dean Burmester
|12:03 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Mark Hubbard
|Zac Blair
|12:03 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|12:14 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Brendon Todd
|Michael Thompson
|12:14 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Wesley Bryan
|Kevin Tway
|12:25 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|S.H. Kim
|Eric Cole
|12:25 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Carl Yuan
|Taiga Semikawa
|12:36 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Satoshi Kodaira
|12:36 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Stuard
|John Huh
|12:47 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Jonathan Byrd
|12:47 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Chappell
|Byeong Hun An
|12:58 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|James Hahn
|12:58 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|J.T. Poston
|Brian Harman
|1:09 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Block
|Trevor Werbylo
|1:09 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Carson Young
|Caleb Surratt
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Martin Trainer
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Greyson Sigg
|Danny Willett
|1:31 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1:31 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Sungjae Im
|Jason Day
|1:42 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Roy
|Gunner Wiebe
|1:42 PM
|Nicklaus Tournament
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Tyson Alexander
|11:30 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Chesson Hadley
|11:30 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Kramer Hickok
|Aaron Baddeley
|11:41 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Zach Johnson
|Russell Knox
|11:41 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Keith Mitchell
|11:52 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Harrison Endycott
|John Pak
|11:52 AM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Zecheng Dou
|12:03 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Lee Hodges
|Brandon Wu
|12:03 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Ryder
|Matthias Schwab
|12:14 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Wise
|Sebastián Muñoz
|12:14 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Cam Davis
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:25 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Anders Albertson
|Philip Knowles
|12:25 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Augusto Núñez
|12:36 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Andrew Putnam
|12:36 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Lee
|David Lingmerth
|12:47 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Callum Tarren
|Alex Smalley
|12:47 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Rory Sabbatini
|Ryan Moore
|12:58 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Hoge
|Luke List
|12:58 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|K.H. Lee
|Erik van Rooyen
|1:09 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Matti Schmid
|Vincent Norrman
|1:09 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Dylan Wu
|1:20 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Wyndham Clark
|Harry Higgs
|1:20 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Stephan Jaeger
|David Lipsky
|1:31 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Harris English
|1:31 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Robert Streb
|Garrick Higgo
|1:42 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Taylor
|Robby Shelton
|1:42 PM
|Pete Dye Stadium
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Erik Barnes