Kevin Durant, Paul George headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 17

We have a light NBA slate tonight with just four games set to tip off this evening. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 17

Kevin Durant (MCL) - Out

KD is still out with his MCL sprain and isn’t expected to be back until early February at the earliest. Joe Harris has seen a significant increase in minutes in his absence and has been a nice asset in fantasy lineups.

Devin Vassell (knee) - Out

Doug McDermott (back) - Questionable

Vassell continues to be sidelined after undergoing arthroscopic surgery two weeks ago. Josh Richardson is averaging 21.6 fantasy points per game in DFS and has been a nice substitute in his place.

Jamal Murray (ankle) - Probable

Bones Hyland (ankle) - Questionable

Murray has been listed as probable for the last two games before playing, so he should be good to go for tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, Hyland exited Sunday’s game against the Magic with an ankle injury and if he’s unable to go for tonight, fellow wing Bruce Brown could be a good DFS commodity for the evening.

Paul George (hamstring) - Questionable

John Wall (abdominal) - Out

Luke Kennard (calf) - Out

George has missed the last five games for the George with his nagging hamstring injury and his status for tonight’s game against the Sixers is up in the air. If he’s unable to go, Norman Powell once again becomes a valuable asset in DFS