Picks, predictions for Kansas vs. Kansas State on Tuesday, January 17

The top two teams in the Big 12 go head-to-head as the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks travel to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from Bramlage Coliseum and will air on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: Kansas -2

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Kansas -130, K-State +110

Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) is riding a 10-game overall winning streak and an early undefeated start in conference play heading into Tuesday night. The Jayhawks nearly suffered their first Big 12 loss on Saturday, but they snuck away with a 62-60 win over Iowa State after a Caleb Grill three-pointer missed the net. Despite a scoring defense that limits their opponents to 65.2 PPG, they slipped by the Cyclones by just two points and had to come back from a 10-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 79-75 in the game prior. It has been a dicey week for the Jayhawks at home, but a win on the road Tuesday night can gift some extra cushion atop the Big 12 standings.

Kansas State (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) is coming off its first conference loss Saturday and just their second overall this season, but it comes by way of a double-digit defeat to TCU on the road. While the Wildcats are just 3-2 on the road, they are a stellar 9-0 at home as they welcome the Jayhawks Tuesday night. It is likely too early to panic after first-year head coach Jerome Tang had Kansas State off to its best start in 64 years, but avoiding back-to-back losses will necessitate strong performances from guards Keyontae Johnson (18.4 PPG) and Markquis Nowell (17.1 PPG), who lead the Wildcats in scoring and are bordering on early All-American status consideration.

The Pick: Kansas -2

The Wildcats are 12-5 versus the spread overall this season and 6-3 when at home, but the blowout loss to TCU might have been the slice of humble pie they were due after a hot start. Kansas’ shaky wins at home feel like an anomaly, and this is still a program that has a +11.7 average scoring margin this season. Bill Self should have this team prepared after a couple of uneasy performances, so take the Jayhawks to cover with a win.