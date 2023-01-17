 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Creighton vs. Butler on Monday, January 17

We discuss Tuesday’s matchup between Creighton and Butler.

By TeddyRicketson
Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts after scoring against the Providence Friars in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The college basketball slate on Tuesday will feature a Big East matchup between the Creighton Bluejays and Butler Bulldogs. Tip-off from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. Butler odds

Spread: Creighton -7
Over/Under: 140.5
Moneyline: Creighton -280, Butler +235

Creighton (10-8, 4-3 Big East) had a brutal stretch in the last week, taking on No. 4 UConn, No. 12 Xavier, and No. 19 Providence. After back-to-back close losses to start the week, they picked up the 73-67 upset victory at home against Providence. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner was his usual dominant self as he came away with a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds.

Butler (11-8, 3-5 Big East) also found themselves going 1-2 last week. The Bulldogs lost to Seton Hall and St. John’s but are coming off an eight-point win against Villanova in their last game. Guard Simas Lukosius went off for 28 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds doing a little bit of everything for Butler in the victory.

The Pick: Creighton -7

Yes, Butler is coming off an important win and a great performance from Lukosius. The Bluejays are finally getting back to looking like the team that started the season out 6-0 with two wins over ranked teams. Kalkbrenner is a problem down low, and teams are having a tough time slowing him down. While the Bulldogs have good guard play, I don’t know that they have an answer for Kalkbrenner. Even if they do, Creighton has Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander waiting on the wings, helping them cover.

